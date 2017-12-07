Two SC high-school students charged after threatening to shoot up a school

Two students at a Pageland high school were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of threatening to attack the school.
One of the students, a 14-year-old boy, posted the threats on social media from his iPad, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Officials determined a 16-year-old girl helped distribute the threats through social media to other students at Central High School.
The students had said they were going to shoot up the school, according to multiple media reports. One of the threats even named specific students who would be targeted in the attack, WCNC reported.
However, officials didn’t believe the threats were credible, according to WSOC.
Officials were notified of the shooting rumors by concerned parents and staff, and eventually tracked down the two students they alleged were responsible.
The students face charges of communicating threats.
The sheriff’s office increased patrols at the school Thursday, while the school held classes on its normal schedule.
