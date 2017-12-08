As snow and frigid temps near, state treats major Charlotte area roads with brine

As the season’s first expected snow and frigid temperatures approached the Charlotte region, state Department of Transportation crews treated interstates and primary divided roads with brine in counties west and north of Charlotte on Thursday.
Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday through Wednesday. Details: https://t.co/0RcaJ5TxNH pic.twitter.com/sXLCgIu6Wr— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) December 7, 2017
Crews spread the salt-water mixture on roads in Gaston, Iredell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln and Alexander counties. Brine helps keep ice from bonding to pavement and costs only about 15 cents a gallon to produce, DOT officials said. That translates to about $6 per mile of a single lane of road, according to the DOT.
As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, accumulations were expected to be light, but that forecast could change overnight, said Tricia Palmer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C.
Never miss a local story.
“Models are trending wetter and colder,” she said, meaning more snow could fall than expected. “People should check the forecast again in the morning,” she said.
In any event, “Charlotte will get snow, but it will melt” on contact with the ground, Palmer said.
In Iredell and Catawba counties, less than an inch of snow was called for Friday through early Saturday, according to an NWS update at 11 p.m. Thursday. Less than a half-inch was expected in Cabarrus and Lincoln late Friday through early Saturday and little to no snow accumulation in Gaston and Union counties.
Only rain is forecast at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday, before the precipitation turns into a mix of snow and rain at night, with little to no snow accumulation called for.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments