Will Charlotte see snowy scenes this weekend, like this one at the lake at Freedom Park in March? “Charlotte will get snow,” meteorologist Tricia Palmer of the National Weather Service said. “But it will melt” on contact with the ground.
Will Charlotte see snowy scenes this weekend, like this one at the lake at Freedom Park in March? “Charlotte will get snow,” meteorologist Tricia Palmer of the National Weather Service said. “But it will melt” on contact with the ground. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Will Charlotte see snowy scenes this weekend, like this one at the lake at Freedom Park in March? “Charlotte will get snow,” meteorologist Tricia Palmer of the National Weather Service said. “But it will melt” on contact with the ground. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Local

As snow and frigid temps near, state treats major Charlotte area roads with brine

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 12:10 AM

As the season’s first expected snow and frigid temperatures approached the Charlotte region, state Department of Transportation crews treated interstates and primary divided roads with brine in counties west and north of Charlotte on Thursday.

Crews spread the salt-water mixture on roads in Gaston, Iredell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln and Alexander counties. Brine helps keep ice from bonding to pavement and costs only about 15 cents a gallon to produce, DOT officials said. That translates to about $6 per mile of a single lane of road, according to the DOT.

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, accumulations were expected to be light, but that forecast could change overnight, said Tricia Palmer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Models are trending wetter and colder,” she said, meaning more snow could fall than expected. “People should check the forecast again in the morning,” she said.

In any event, “Charlotte will get snow, but it will melt” on contact with the ground, Palmer said.

In Iredell and Catawba counties, less than an inch of snow was called for Friday through early Saturday, according to an NWS update at 11 p.m. Thursday. Less than a half-inch was expected in Cabarrus and Lincoln late Friday through early Saturday and little to no snow accumulation in Gaston and Union counties.

Only rain is forecast at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday, before the precipitation turns into a mix of snow and rain at night, with little to no snow accumulation called for.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

    In the nearly three years since Krista Lanning of Mooresville was devastated when her baby girl died in the womb (on the morning she was supposed to be born), not a day has gone by without Krista thinking of her little Haven. Krista still talks to her, she still cries for her, and she always tries to include her in some way whenever she and her husband Jason and their three other young children Taitlyn, Korbin,and Laelyn are creating new memories together. They'll bring a framed photo of Haven on vacations, so she can be included in family photos. Some might say it's time to let go. But here's why she won't.

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why. 1:28

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.
The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless 1:26

The reactions of people receiving these surprise $100 bills are priceless
CMPD officers demonstrate the Seat Belt Convincer 1:21

CMPD officers demonstrate the Seat Belt Convincer

View More Video