Avery, Watauga, Alleghany, Caldwell districts closed or closing early for snow

By WBTV

December 08, 2017 07:10 AM

Several North Carolina counties have canceled school for students Friday due to the weather.

Officials with Avery County Schools and Watauga County Schools say both schools were closed Friday for students and offered the day as an optional teacher workday.

School officials with Avery County Schools said with the possibility of snow coming in around 10 a.m., they didn't want to risk it. Watauga County Schools tweeted that the snow day program at Hardin Park Elementary will open at 7:30 a.m.

Alleghany County announced that schools will close at 11 a.m. Wilkes County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and all after-school activities are canceled.

Hickory Public Schools announced students who attend Hickory High School, Grandview Middle School and Northview Middle School will be released at 12:30 p.m. The Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., school officials said.

School officials say all of the elementary and primary students in Hickory Public Schools will be released at 1 p.m. All of the after-school activities and games scheduled for Hickory Public Schools are also canceled.

Caldwell County Schools will dismiss students an hour and a half earlier Friday afternoon.

Friday has been declared a First Alert Day due to the possible wintry mix of snow and rain.

You can find the link to all of the closings here.

