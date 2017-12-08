Avery, Watauga, Alleghany, Caldwell districts closed or closing early for snow

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

In the nearly three years since Krista Lanning of Mooresville was devastated when her baby girl died in the womb (on the morning she was supposed to be born), not a day has gone by without Krista thinking of her little Haven. Krista still talks to her, she still cries for her, and she always tries to include her in some way whenever she and her husband Jason and their three other young children Taitlyn, Korbin,and Laelyn are creating new memories together. They'll bring a framed photo of Haven on vacations, so she can be included in family photos. Some might say it's time to let go. But here's why she won't.