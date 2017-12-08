Rock Hill man shot by police charged in Thanksgiving Day SWAT standoff

A Rock Hill man injured in a Thanksgiving Day armed standoff with police was released from the hospital and arrested Thursday night.
Jacob Dean Patterson, 30, of 515 Hutchinson St., was shot by members of the Rock Hill SWAT team after he barricaded himself in his home, police said.
Patterson has been charged with five counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, police said.
Neighbors had reported Patterson was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement.
Patterson was shot by two Rock Hill officers, and flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
The officers who shot Patterson – after police said that Patterson repeatedly refused to obey commands – were identified by Rock Hill police spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger as Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Officer Christopher Rowe.
The State Law Enforcement Division is still investigating the shooting.
Both officers were placed on administrative leave at the time of the shooting, but are both back on duty, Bollinger said.
Patterson is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Friday.
