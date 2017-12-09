Season’s first snow mostly spared Charlotte. What to expect the rest of the weekend.

The first snowfall of the year largely spared Charlotte on Friday, and Charlotteans shouldn’t expect much to change the rest of the weekend.
Snow began to fall in Charlotte early Saturday afternoon, but was expected to move through the region quickly, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s not expected to snow again this weekend, but cold temperatures are expected to stay, a weather service meteorologist said. Temperatures will drop to around 24 degrees overnight Saturday, before highs in the low 40s on Sunday.
A winter weather advisory was in effect in the Charlotte area until noon Saturday, after snow showers occurred throughout much of North Carolina on Friday.
Less than an inch of snow accumulated in Charlotte on Friday, the National Weather Service reported.
More snow accumulated in surrounding counties.
Caldwell County had as much as 6 inches, while Catawba County had 3 inches of snow. Gaston and Lincoln counties had about 2 inches Friday, while Iredell had as much as 4.5 inches in some places. Catawba County saw up to 4 inches of snow Friday, while Rowan County had up just over 1 inch.
LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
