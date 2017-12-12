One of wrestler Ric Flair’s flashy robes sells for ‘incredible’ price at auction

If you’ve ever wanted to own one of those flashy robes worn by wrestling icon Ric Flair, you may want to double check your 401K.
A scarlet and silver robe worn by the Nature Boy when he was with the WCW and the WWE sold for $27,000 in a Dec. 9 auction. It was autographed by the wrestler, who lived for years in Charlotte. The robe was listed as “a true relic from one of the most beloved entertainment careers in American history.”
Ric Flair worn and signed robe went for $27K in @GoldinAuctions sale last night. pic.twitter.com/p5HBFplkUB— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 10, 2017
Sports memorabilia collectors called the price “incredible,” though some estimated it would sell for more.
“It’s quite the crazy price to pay for such an item, but if you’re a collector, you’re bound to go to these extreme lengths in order to get such a rare item,” wrote GiveMeSport.com. “Perhaps now after seeing this bit of news, Flair himself may go routing around his house to see if he can find anything which could be sold for a lot of money in order to make a bit of dollar himself!”
It was not announced who bought the robe. The auction was handled through GoldenAuctions.com on Dec. 9 and there were nine bids, the site reported.
As described on the auction site, the robe is studded with hundreds of rhinestones and accented countless silver and red sequins. Nature Boy, Flair’s nickname, is sewn on the back with 164 rhinestones filling in the scrawling cursive text. An ornate collar piece, marked by the largest single rhinestone on the robe, flares up behind the wrestler’s skull. Two red sashes are affixed to the back of the robe. The chest is accented with curling silver sequined patterns, and the sleeves are silver and scarlet.
The lining of the robe is scarlet and features an “Olivia Original” tag sewn in the back inside collar, a reference to Olivia Walker, the preferred seamstress of numerous wrestling legends.
Flair signed the inside of the robe in black marker, inscribing “To be the man you’ve got to beat the man!” above his signature.
GoldenAuctions.com cited Flair’s autobiography in noting he filled his closets with diamond-studded robes that cost $10,000 a pop.
