The vehicle involved in the crash had a utility pole stuck in it.
The vehicle involved in the crash had a utility pole stuck in it. Caroline Hicks, WBTV
The vehicle involved in the crash had a utility pole stuck in it. Caroline Hicks, WBTV

Local

Driver downs utility pole, closing portion of Central Avenue Tuesday morning

By WBTV

December 12, 2017 07:29 AM

A portion of an east Charlotte road is shut down Tuesday morning after a SUV driver struck a utility pole causing downed power lines.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Central Avenue between North Sharon Amity and Albemarle Road is shut down in both directions due to the wreck. Police say the wreck happened around 12:47 a.m. when the driver reportedly veered off the road and struck a tree before hitting the telephone pole.

The driver was not seriously injured in the crash, police say. Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the wreck, according to CMPD.

The wreck caused a power surge for some time. Street lights and a QuikTrip on Central Avenue were affected in the power surge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It could be "several hours" before the road reopens, officers say.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference

    Gene Woods, President of the Carolinas Healthcare System discusssed recent health care mergers across the country

Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference

Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference 2:22

Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference
Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference 1:25

Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference
Pat Rodgers, CEO of Rodgers Builders says her industry needs more workers with vocational skills 1:03

Pat Rodgers, CEO of Rodgers Builders says her industry needs more workers with vocational skills

View More Video