Online Skype encounter turns into blackmail, Rock Hill man tells police

A Rock Hill man told police that he was the victim of a blackmail attempt after using an Internet site and Skype video that became “sexual,” police reports show.
The man told police of the extortion attempt Friday, a day after he contacted an Internet site.
The man told officers that he and the suspect continued contact through a Skype online video conference.
Then later, the suspect told the man that the video conference had been recorded, and if he did not provide payment, the suspect would send the video to the man’s family, the police report states.
The man told police he sent $330 to the alleged extortionist.
The case is being investigated, but no arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
