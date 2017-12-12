RockHill
Rock Hill man finds bullet in recliner after it passed through ceiling, freezer

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 12, 2017 12:25 PM

ROCK HILL

A man in Rock Hill found a bullet in his recliner Saturday morning that had been shot from outside and passed through a ceiling and freezer, police said.

The man called Rock Hill police just after midnight Saturday to tell officers that he found the bullet in his chair.

Officers responded and found a bullet hole in a window frame at the rear of the Flintwood Drive home.

Further investigation showed the bullet went through the window frame and then the freezer, passed through a ceiling, then fell into the chair.

No arrests have been made.

