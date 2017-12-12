Rock Hill man finds bullet in recliner after it passed through ceiling, freezer

A man in Rock Hill found a bullet in his recliner Saturday morning that had been shot from outside and passed through a ceiling and freezer, police said.
The man called Rock Hill police just after midnight Saturday to tell officers that he found the bullet in his chair.
Officers responded and found a bullet hole in a window frame at the rear of the Flintwood Drive home.
Further investigation showed the bullet went through the window frame and then the freezer, passed through a ceiling, then fell into the chair.
No arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
