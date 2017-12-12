Mecklenburg County courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

The Mecklenburg County courthouse was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies gave the “all clear” shortly after 2 p.m., and people were allowed back into the courthouse.
At that time, police were still working to determine if the threat was credible, according to Observer news partner WBTV
The sheriff’s office was at the scene with a K-9 unit to do a search of the area.
Never miss a local story.
Officials closed Fourth Street between McDowell and Davidson streets during the search, WSOC reported.
There has been a bomb threat at the Meck. County Courthouse. As a result, we have evacuated the courthouse and our deputies and K9 units are now conducting a thorough search.— Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) December 12, 2017
MCSO Deputies have given the all clear at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/kZEIyqBue0— Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) December 12, 2017
Comments