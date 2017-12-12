The Mecklenburg County courthouse was evacuated Tuesday after a bomb threat was made, Mecklenburg County officials say.
Local

Mecklenburg County courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 01:29 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Mecklenburg County courthouse was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies gave the “all clear” shortly after 2 p.m., and people were allowed back into the courthouse.

At that time, police were still working to determine if the threat was credible, according to Observer news partner WBTV

The sheriff’s office was at the scene with a K-9 unit to do a search of the area.

Officials closed Fourth Street between McDowell and Davidson streets during the search, WSOC reported.

