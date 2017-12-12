Woman accused of robbing Lancaster store with metal pipe arrested after Facebook tip

A Kershaw County woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she robbed a Lancaster County convenience store with a metal pipe.
Jessica Luann Medlin, 25, of Liberty Hill in Kershaw County, has been charged with armed robbery, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Medlin was arrested after an armed robbery reported at the Twin Pines Convenience Store and Grill at about 9:15 p.m. Monday, the department said.
Two employees at the store told deputies a woman walked in the store and demanded money, the department says. She drove off in a metallic colored four-door sedan.
Store surveillance video showed the woman was wearing all black and had a metal pipe in her hand, deputies reported.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the woman on Facebook and recieved a tip on her identity Tuesday morning.
Deputies found the woman at a laundromat on Arch Street in Lancaster “within an hour of receiving the information,” the department said.
She was wearing the same clothing and had the same car, the statement says.
“Thank you to the person who called in the tip,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “I also want to commend our deputy and our investigator, who were paying attention and spotted Medlin at the laundry mat. This was a quick response by citizens and law enforcement working together and resulted in an arrest for a very serious crime within just a few hours.”
