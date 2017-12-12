Officers at a police department in Tryon, N.C., found a lost cat. While they wait for her owner to come forward, they have made her their newest dispatcher.
Officers at a police department in Tryon, N.C., found a lost cat. While they wait for her owner to come forward, they have made her their newest dispatcher. Screenshot of Tryon Facebook page
Officers at a police department in Tryon, N.C., found a lost cat. While they wait for her owner to come forward, they have made her their newest dispatcher. Screenshot of Tryon Facebook page

Local

This NC police department found a lost cat. She’s now its newest staff member.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 03:11 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A North Carolina police department has a new emergency dispatcher: a lost kitten.

Officers at the police department in Tryon, N.C., found the kitten last week outside their office. They weren’t sure where the owner was, so they brought the animal in and jokingly put it to work.

Officers took pictures of the kitten, which they told ABC News they’ve named Sqweeks, working as a dispatcher. There’s also posted of Sqweeks typing, taking naps and exploring the office.

“She is a very sweet kitten. She ran around from office to office making friends,” a dispatcher told ABC News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials posted a picture of Sqweeks on the town’s Facebook in hopes of finding her owner. No one had come forward as of Tuesday. In the meantime, Sqweeks will continue to stay with a department employee, a police spokesperson told the Observer.

“She is earning her keep while she is here,” according to a post on the town’s Facebook page. “Currently dispatching for the police department, but she is missing her family...”

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith

    Octavious Young adopted his niece Kenyada, 8, and nephew, Xzabeon, 11. The family will get help at Christmas through the Empty Stocking Fund.

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith 1:52

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith
Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?
Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference 2:22

Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference

View More Video