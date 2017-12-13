A stranger left a holiday message on a Mecklenburg County deputy’s car.
Stranger leaves holiday card on one deputy’s car. An entire agency says ‘thank you.’

By Mark Price

December 13, 2017 11:09 AM

An anonymous Charlottean left a holiday card on a Mecklenburg County deputy’s patrol car this week, and it apparently touched the entire department.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office posted its response to the act of kindness on social media, and included a photo of the card and its message.

“May the arms of God embrace you, your family and your brothers and sitters in blue. Keeping you safe each day. Thank you for everything you do and for all the sacrifices you make. Merry Christmas,” the card reads.

It was addressed “Dear Officer” and was not signed.

The department tweeted its gratitude Wednesday, shortly after 9 a.m.: “An #MCSO Deputy found this card when he returned to his vehicle. Thank you so much to the citizen who left these kind words.”

Information on where and when the card was delivered was not disclosed.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245

