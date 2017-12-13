They showed up to a NC dealership expecting to buy a car. They left in handcuffs.

Two men — Barrington Jovan Llewellyn (left) and Antoine Valenino Miller (right) — were arrested Tuesday after officials said they attempted to use another man’s identity to buy a car from an Indian Trail car dealership.
By LaVendrick Smith

December 13, 2017 02:01 PM

Two men attempted to buy a car Tuesday, but there was a problem: They tried to use another man’s ID to do it.

The men, 26-year-old Barrington Llewellyn and 34-year-old Antoine Miller, were arrested at the dealership in Indian Trail.

A man had been notified by an identity theft protection company that his credit had been checked by the dealership, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail.

The victim called the dealership and discovered someone submitted an online credit application in his name.

Union County sheriff’s deputies were called to the business, and the dealer called Llewellyn and Miller to tell them they were approved for the car. The two men soon arrived in a Land Rover, and Llewellyn went inside to sign paperwork for the vehicle, using the stolen identification.

Llewellyn was arrested and charged with identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses. Miller, who remained in the Land Rover, was also arrested. He also faces a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses.

