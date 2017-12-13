Wrestler Ric Flair starts his own YouTube channel. Don’t expect modesty.

Wresting icon Ric Flair is continuing his rebound from a near-death hospitalization this summer with the creation of his own YouTube channel called “Nature Boy Ric Flair.”

“It’s called blingin’. It’s called YouTube. It’s called the Nature Boy, new channel,” Flair screams in a video unveiling the channel. “Stylin’ and profilin’, looking as only I can look.”

The channel is just the latest project in what seems to be a renaissance year for the former wrestling pro, who recently hired a new management company that is building on his already strong appeal to the nation’s hip hop and urban rap culture.

Six videos have already been posted on the channel, some answering fan questions, one promoting an upcoming autograph session, and a handful of clips from his craziest wrestling interviews.

Flair has been making headlines in recent months thanks largely to ESPN’s recent “30 for 30” documentary on Flair’s flamboyant career. The special, combined with publicity over his hospitalization, prompted a renewal of Flair’s popularity. Just last week, one of his old wrestling robes sold at auction for $27,000 and media outlets reported last month that he is charging $15,000 to $20,000 for three-hour public appearances.

Flair recently told TMZ that he had been on a day-long drinking binge when he went into the hospital in August. He was given a 20 percent chance of survival and spent days in a medically induced coma before having surgery for a ruptured intestine.

He was discharged in September and announced shortly after that he had fired his long-time manager Melinda Zanoni and was signing with Get Engaged management, based in Flair’s current home of Atlanta. The company’s website shows it has a history of ad campaigns aimed at the country’s rap and hip hop culture, which has embraced Flair’s flashy chest-thumping wrestling persona. A Dec. 1 video by the rapper Bad Bunny featured Flair and it has since garnered 46 million views on YouTube.

Flair built much of his fame on a reputation for expensive living, including flashy cars and clothes and a complete lack of modesty.