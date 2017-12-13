This clerk was shot over 46 cents. Here’s what he did about it.

On Wednesday, Jamil Swedat received the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s “Above and Beyond Citizen’s Award.” To understand why, consider these numbers:
In August 2014, while he was working behind the counter at his uncle’s convenience store on West Boulevard, Swedat was shot by a customer during a dispute over 46 cents.
Over the next year, the 27-year-old Charlotte man underwent three surgeries to repair his internal injuries.
More than 2 1/2 years went by before Swedat would swallow his nervousness, put his hand on the Bible and testify at the trial of the accused shooter, Juharold Vann. Based in part on Swedat’s testimony, Vann was convicted and sentenced to six to eight years in prison.
Swedat is a newcomer to the city and the U.S., immigrating from Jordan in 2010. He learned English, he says, by talking to his uncle’s customers.
“I could be goodbye right now,” he says of the shooting. “I thank God I’m alive.”
He also acknowledges that during his time in Charlotte he hasn’t made a lot of friends. But one of his admirers, Mecklenburg Assistant District Attorney Brett Few, says as Vann’s scheduled trial dates came and went, Swedat displayed an unshakeable belief in the legal system of his new hometown – a faith that went far beyond what prosecutors expect from most crime victims. Nor, they say, did Swedat let his injuries or his fears blind him to what he felt was his civic duty.
“The thing that stood out to me about Jamil was the trust he put in myself, the district attorney’s office and law enforcement,” says Few, who nominated Swedat for the citizen’s award. “He never questioned the process. He had faith in it from day one. I’m not saying we don’t see that elsewhere. But it’s not as common as we would like.”
When asked this week what he wants other victims of crime in Charlotte to take away from his experiences, Swedat’s words tumble out:
“I would tell them, ‘Don’t be scared. Fight for your dream because you know who you are,’ ” he said. “ ‘The government is with you. The law is with you. So keep your head up. It’s tough in the courtroom. But hey, at the end of the day, it’s your case. And you’re doing the right thing.’ ”
For Swedat, the long path toward public responsibility began on Aug. 11, 2014, at the store his uncle, Mamoud Albdoor, operated for 20 years. He was working the cash register, with his uncle beside him. A young man approached with a couple of Game cigars and put $2 on the counter. The bill was $2.46.
You’re short, Swedat says he told him. The man did not respond. Other customers began lining up. Swedat tried again.
This time the man answered. “Why you talking s--- to me?”
Swedat says he was taken back, but he also wouldn’t negotiate the bill. The man demanded his money back and turned to leave, swatting a Slim Jim display on his way to the door that send the sticks of jerky flying.
Swedat, stunned, said he asked his uncle if angry customers ever came back. Albdoor told him not to worry.
Ninety minutes later Swedat says he was selling a lottery ticket to a female customer when the man returned – an orange T-shirt covering his face. Swedat said that out of the corner of his eye he saw the man’s hand rise up with the outline of a gun. The bullets – as many as five, Few says – came flying over the female customer’s left shoulder and straight at Swedat.
He fell to the floor. “Uncle, are you OK?” he says he asked. He estimates that 30 to 60 second passed before the burning started in his lower abdomen, and Swedat could not feel one of his legs.
Months and then years passed. When the trial finally started, Swedat said he was nervous about telling his story in court.
“If he was nervous, he did a good job of hiding it,” Few says. “He was so determined that he was going to stand up and do what was right and confront this guy who had done this thing to him.”
Swedat put it this way: “Why would somebody try to kill you over 46 cents? What if I had not done what was right? What if he killed someone else?”
Today, fully recovered from his injuries, Swedat still has trouble sleeping. He says the shooter’s face is still in his head and that the night brings certain fears that he never felt before.
But he says he has no regrets doing what he believes every citizen of Charlotte has an obligation to do, to stand up for what is right.
“I’m still alive and healthy,” he says, “and I thank God for every day of my life.”
And he adds this message for crime victims:
“Don’t be scared.”
Researcher Maria David contributed.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
The District Attorney’s other 2017 Above and Beyond winners
▪ Citizen’s Award: James Brindle, who happened upon an assault of a woman, chased the perpetrator on foot and in his car, and helped police capture an armed man who police say had sexually assaulted and robbed another woman earlier that night.
▪ Community Leadership Award: Dr. Patricia Morgan, a pediatrician who works with physically and sexually abused children, and also helps prepare prosecutors for trial by tutoring them on the medical evidence in the abuse cases.
▪ Law Enforcement: Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers Matthew Teague and Daron Cooper.
Teague, according to prosecutors, works with troubled juveniles and one occasion took a boy excluded from a police program to the Cheesecake Factory for a meal. Teague paid out his own pocket, and it was the first time the youth had ever gone to a restaurant with waiters.
Cooper, the responding officer in a sexual assault case, drove the victim to the hospital, later came back to drive her home while making sure her house was searched by other officers to make sure it was safe. At trial, Cooper gave what some court officials described as the best testimony they had ever heard from a police officer to help get a conviction.
▪ Bryan Crocker Awards for service from district attorney staff: Legal Assistant Maribel Bautista for more than a decade of volunteer work with the Hospice House of Iredell County; Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Wilson, for his contribution to the DA’s Explorers’ Program. Wilson, a violent crimes prosecutor, is a former Eagle Scout.
