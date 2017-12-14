Officials with Charlotte Water say that the outbound lanes of Queens Road West at Westfield Drive are expected to be closed for nearly six to eight hours while crews make repairs.
Officials with Charlotte Water say that the outbound lanes of Queens Road West at Westfield Drive are expected to be closed for nearly six to eight hours while crews make repairs. Davie Hinshaw Charlotte Observer
Officials with Charlotte Water say that the outbound lanes of Queens Road West at Westfield Drive are expected to be closed for nearly six to eight hours while crews make repairs. Davie Hinshaw Charlotte Observer

Local

Water main break will cause troubles on Queens Road West early Thursday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 06:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It’s the season of the water main break in Charlotte, including one that temporarily blocked a key road in the Myers Park area early Thursday.

Water ruptured through the sidewalk, flooding inbound lanes of Queens Road West at Westfield Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent out a warning about the traffic hazard around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, once several lanes became coated with mud and water.

The break comes just a day after some of the season’s coldest temperatures. At one point, the rupture produced enough water to create muddy waves between yards and the roadway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Charlotte Water said outbound lanes in the 1900 block could be closed until 1:30 p.m. for repair work. CMPD advised drivers to take Selwyn Avenue to go around the closure.

The water break was one of two reported in Charlotte early Thursday, near Monroe Road in east Charlotte, media outlets report.

Both breaks Thursday morning are among a dozen water main breaks that have happened across the Charlotte area during this week's cold spell, reported TV station WSOC. The dramatic fluctuation in temperatures can crack older pipes because the ground shifts when it thaws following a freeze, the station reported.

Charlotte Water officials told WSOC that there were 5,218 water leaks in 2016.

Water main breaks in Charlotte have been bad enough to result in lawsuits, including one filed in 2016 by a couple who said a November 2014 water main break sent water gushing into their home in the Mediterra at Carmel development. The couple claim they were forced to move temporarily out of their home for up to five months while tens of thousands of dollars in repairs were done.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

    Construction along the Blue Line extension in the University City area is nearing completion and development is following. In some cases new gas stations and storage facilities are appearing.

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?
Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 1:18

Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade
Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith 1:52

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith

View More Video