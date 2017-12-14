Darth Maul is ready for classes
Local

NC police department’s newest cadets look suspiciously familiar to Star Wars fans

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 10:52 AM

Proving that police do have a sense of humor, the Asheville Police Department has posted a list of its newest police cadets, who all look remarkably familiar.

All 48 are members of the cast of the “Star Wars” series, including the worst of the villains. A post on the department’s Facebook page says the characters are all enrolled in Basic Law Enforcement Training, which is required for entry-level employment as an officer.

“We’re excited to announce we have several new members starting Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) tomorrow,” the post states. “We're excited to welcome them to the FORCE!”

One issue remained unresolved as of Thursday, according to the department.

“We will need to address the issue of a few not complying with our tattoo policy at a later date,” the post states.

The cadet mugshots included every major “Star Wars” character since the start of the series, from Luke Skywalker to Darth Vader to current heroine Rey.

The latest film in the series, “Star Wars: Last Jedi,” is set to be released Friday.

Facebook has more than its share of bad punsters, so at least one commenter took the bait.

“May the farce be with you,” posted Clyde Hendrickson of Asheville.

This is not the first time Asheville Police have taken a humorous approach on social media. The department’s twitter page is laced with humor, including a fluttering of tweets earlier this week that referenced the Vanilla Ice hit “Ice Ice Baby” and the OutKast song “Hey Ya.”

Check out a few of the department’s more recent tweets.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

