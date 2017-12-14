NC police department’s newest cadets look suspiciously familiar to Star Wars fans

Proving that police do have a sense of humor, the Asheville Police Department has posted a list of its newest police cadets, who all look remarkably familiar.
All 48 are members of the cast of the “Star Wars” series, including the worst of the villains. A post on the department’s Facebook page says the characters are all enrolled in Basic Law Enforcement Training, which is required for entry-level employment as an officer.
We're excited to announce we have several new members starting Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) tomororw. We're excited to welcome them to the FORCE! #StarWars #RelevantHumor #PolicePuns pic.twitter.com/iE8fEmnO6i— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) December 14, 2017
“We’re excited to announce we have several new members starting Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) tomorrow,” the post states. “We're excited to welcome them to the FORCE!”
One issue remained unresolved as of Thursday, according to the department.
“We will need to address the issue of a few not complying with our tattoo policy at a later date,” the post states.
The cadet mugshots included every major “Star Wars” character since the start of the series, from Luke Skywalker to Darth Vader to current heroine Rey.
The latest film in the series, “Star Wars: Last Jedi,” is set to be released Friday.
Facebook has more than its share of bad punsters, so at least one commenter took the bait.
“May the farce be with you,” posted Clyde Hendrickson of Asheville.
This is not the first time Asheville Police have taken a humorous approach on social media. The department’s twitter page is laced with humor, including a fluttering of tweets earlier this week that referenced the Vanilla Ice hit “Ice Ice Baby” and the OutKast song “Hey Ya.”
Check out a few of the department’s more recent tweets.
WINTER IS COMING and it's getting pretty chilly. Just a reminder to watch out for furry friends attaching themselves to the warmth of your vehicle. #morelikelytobeakitty #mooooooveover pic.twitter.com/feNvinZLvO— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) November 17, 2017
The directions said to let the bird chill in the sink for awhile. Also, make sure not to let that bird #drinkanddrive and request he/she has a #soberdriver. Please note, this pictured was borrowed from the internet. #consumeresponsibly #nailedit #ThanksgivingWeek pic.twitter.com/z2qnE5SdbP— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) November 20, 2017
Did you know it's #NationalPumpkinDay? That's OK, we just learned about it 2. A jig to celebrate perhaps? Or carving, definitely carving. pic.twitter.com/1GwdrT3S4q— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) October 26, 2017
