Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has been named the world’s highest paid athlete of all time by Forbes magazine
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has been named the world’s highest paid athlete of all time by Forbes magazine Jeff Siner JEFF SINER - jsiner@charlotteobs
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has been named the world’s highest paid athlete of all time by Forbes magazine Jeff Siner JEFF SINER - jsiner@charlotteobs

Local

Michael Jordan named world’s highest-paid athlete of all time

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 08:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has been named the world’s highest paid athlete of all time by Forbes magazine.

Jordan’s career earnings stand at $1.85 billion, according to Forbes. Golfer Tiger Woods ranks second at $1.7 billion.

The report credits Jordan’s dozens of longtime endorsements with Gatorade, Hanes, Nike and Wheaties. He became a billionaire with his 90-percent stake in the Hornets, a team worth $780 million, according to Forbes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jordan played three seasons at the University of North Carolina before his 15-year NBA Hall of Fame career, predominantly with the Chicago Bulls.

He is a six-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP, a five-time NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star.

In 1999, ESPN named Jordan the greatest North American athlete of the 20th century. The Associated Press ranked him second only to Babe Ruth on its list of athletes of the century.

He became part-owner and head of basketball operations for the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006 and bought a controlling interest in 2010.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in the Helping Hands Project

    Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart credits his wife with bringing the project, which uses 3D printers to create artificial hands for kids, to his attention.

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in the Helping Hands Project

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in the Helping Hands Project 0:54

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in the Helping Hands Project
Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith 1:52

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith
Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

View More Video