Waves generated by Hurricane Earl battered the already storm damaged Frisco Pier in Frisco, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2010.
Waves generated by Hurricane Earl battered the already storm damaged Frisco Pier in Frisco, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2010. Steve Earley AP
Waves generated by Hurricane Earl battered the already storm damaged Frisco Pier in Frisco, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2010. Steve Earley AP

Local

One of the most beloved spots on the NC coast will be gone forever by May

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 07:28 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 9 MINUTES AGO

A beloved piece of North Carolina’s coastal history will be gone in the next five months, despite various efforts to save it.

The storm-damaged Frisco Pier on Hatteras Island is to be dismantled by May, a project choreographed by the National Park Service which bought the pier in 2013. It will cost about $500,000, media outlets report.

Tourists have visited the pier since the 1960s, using its vast 600-foot-extension into the ocean as a place for everything from fishing to marriage proposals. The pier’s slow demise has become popular with photographers from around the world, who see art in its skeletal ruins juxtaposed against coastal sunrises and midnight skies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An online petition to save the pier gathered over 1,000 signatures through February, but had no impact on the outcome.

Project Superintendent Eric Anderson told the Outer Banks Voice that the project hits close to home, even for him: “I've been fishing and surfing at the pier since 1979 or '80.”

He believes it’s better for people to keep their memories of the pier in its prime, rather than as a wreck and safety hazard it has become. “She will be missed,” he told the Outer Banks Voice.

The iconic yellow pier house will be the first part to disappear, now that initial work has stripped it of asbestos. The pier is to be dismantled piece by piece, to avoid creating debris along the beach and in the water. Some of the pilings are lodged 30 feet deep and will need to be completely removed for safety reasons, said the Island Free Press.

Frisco Pier was built in 1962, but began to deteriorate in the 2000s and the original 600 feet of pier is now just 150 long. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say the fatal blow was in 2010, during Hurricane Earl, when storm waters ripped away portions of the pier and buckled others.

The pier has its own Twitter account and a Facebook page where fans are lamenting their loss.

“The rock and roll of the wooden pier as the waves crash or wander ominously beneath always had a wonderful lulling feeling and I found it intensely relaxing,” posted one commenter on Facebook. “We could bring our sleeping bags out to the end of the pier and sleep out there under the stars and over the waves.”

The May deadline has been set to make sure works stops in time for sea turtle nesting season. If the work is not finished by then, it will be stopped until nesting season is over, officials said.

When the work is done, the parking lot and road will remain open to the public, and a future comfort station with restrooms is proposed for the site, reported the Island Free Press.

More Videos

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Pause
Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project 0:54

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach 1:47

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

Man shoots store clerk over 46 cents. it was all caught on camera. 1:40

Man shoots store clerk over 46 cents. it was all caught on camera.

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse 11:00

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse

Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays 1:36

Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays

Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the 'John Boy & Billy' radio show 3:01

Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville 2:06

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers 0:58

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

  • Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

    A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted down the coast 13 blocks before being rescued. Do not try this off NC's coast with Hurricane Jose passing by.

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted down the coast 13 blocks before being rescued. Do not try this off NC's coast with Hurricane Jose passing by.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Pause
Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project 0:54

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach 1:47

Swimmer takes on Hurricane Irma waves at Myrtle Beach

Man shoots store clerk over 46 cents. it was all caught on camera. 1:40

Man shoots store clerk over 46 cents. it was all caught on camera.

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse 11:00

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse

Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays 1:36

Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays

Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the 'John Boy & Billy' radio show 3:01

Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville 2:06

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers 0:58

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

  • Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project

    Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart credits his wife with bringing the project, which uses 3D printers to create artificial hands for kids, to his attention.

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project

View More Video