One of the most beloved spots on the NC coast will be gone forever by May

A beloved piece of North Carolina’s coastal history will be gone in the next five months, despite various efforts to save it.
The storm-damaged Frisco Pier on Hatteras Island is to be dismantled by May, a project choreographed by the National Park Service which bought the pier in 2013. It will cost about $500,000, media outlets report.
This weekends photography adventure going to photograph Frisco Pier one last time before its torn down in December pic.twitter.com/lmi8zRgraj— Nalls (@NallsXD) November 16, 2017
Tourists have visited the pier since the 1960s, using its vast 600-foot-extension into the ocean as a place for everything from fishing to marriage proposals. The pier’s slow demise has become popular with photographers from around the world, who see art in its skeletal ruins juxtaposed against coastal sunrises and midnight skies.
An online petition to save the pier gathered over 1,000 signatures through February, but had no impact on the outcome.
Project Superintendent Eric Anderson told the Outer Banks Voice that the project hits close to home, even for him: “I've been fishing and surfing at the pier since 1979 or '80.”
He believes it’s better for people to keep their memories of the pier in its prime, rather than as a wreck and safety hazard it has become. “She will be missed,” he told the Outer Banks Voice.
The iconic yellow pier house will be the first part to disappear, now that initial work has stripped it of asbestos. The pier is to be dismantled piece by piece, to avoid creating debris along the beach and in the water. Some of the pilings are lodged 30 feet deep and will need to be completely removed for safety reasons, said the Island Free Press.
Frisco Pier was built in 1962, but began to deteriorate in the 2000s and the original 600 feet of pier is now just 150 long. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say the fatal blow was in 2010, during Hurricane Earl, when storm waters ripped away portions of the pier and buckled others.
Frisco Pier Sunrise, Green Tail Shrimping Boats, Outer Banks Photographer https://t.co/3jHGnnfJaA pic.twitter.com/dGZXY4MnU7— Epic Shutter (@EpicShutter) November 28, 2017
The pier has its own Twitter account and a Facebook page where fans are lamenting their loss.
“The rock and roll of the wooden pier as the waves crash or wander ominously beneath always had a wonderful lulling feeling and I found it intensely relaxing,” posted one commenter on Facebook. “We could bring our sleeping bags out to the end of the pier and sleep out there under the stars and over the waves.”
The May deadline has been set to make sure works stops in time for sea turtle nesting season. If the work is not finished by then, it will be stopped until nesting season is over, officials said.
When the work is done, the parking lot and road will remain open to the public, and a future comfort station with restrooms is proposed for the site, reported the Island Free Press.
Crews start bringing down the house at Frisco Pier https://t.co/YmpGmXkqvb pic.twitter.com/4cgnmi2xAL— Outer Banks Voice (@OuterBanksVoice) December 13, 2017
New blog post!— Angela Andrieux (@angandrieux) September 19, 2017
Before it Disappears: Abandoned Frisco Pier https://t.co/G9Xy9IEuxm pic.twitter.com/WIWElQef1O
Good bye Frisco Pier, 12/2017. pic.twitter.com/rqWurZbRln— Gene Taylor (@GTmanatee) December 12, 2017
Battered but photogenic Frisco Pier on Hatteras Island to be torn down during winter and spring https://t.co/2h6fymmLc3— The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) November 18, 2017
Venus setting over Frisco Pier on The Outer Banks. #obx #outerbanks #obxphotos #travel #northcarolina pic.twitter.com/nrydLjK2zJ— Rick Anderson (@RickAndersonOBX) January 19, 2017
3.28.2017 One of my favorite places to start a day...Frisco Pier. #obx #outerbanks #obxphotos #obxtoday #travel #northcarolina pic.twitter.com/Bneb2KhZ97— OBX Photos (@OBXPhotos) March 29, 2017
