Man rented a room from Charlotte family and then assaulted their little girl, cops say

A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he was involved in the sexual assault of multiple children.
Angel Mario Guzman Lobo is accused of “forcibly” fondling a girl on multiple occasions in 2014 and 2015, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Detectives were notified of the assaults on Wednesday, police said.
Lobo allegedly had a history of living in a place for a short time and would rent rooms from people he met, police said. At the time of the assaults, Lobo was renting a room from a family in north Charlotte and became a caregiver to the girl.
Lobo is accused of sexually assaulting two additional children, although no charges had been filed as of Friday, police said.
He faces ten counts of indecent liberties with a child and and 10 counts of first-degree sex offense.
