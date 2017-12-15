Rock Hill mom who stripped in front of kids, prompted SWAT call, won’t go to prison

A Rock Hill mother who exposed herself in front of her four children at a barber shop in January will not go prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to charges, prosecutors said.
Latigra Heath, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday in York at the Moss Justice Center to three counts of felony child neglect, said Erin Joyner, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.
In the incident on New Year’s Day, police were called twice to the barbershop after people saw Heath in red lingerie stripping her clothes off while the children were present.
Heath told police she was paid to clean the building in the night clothes.
SWAT was called after officers could not get into the building, following a second call from people who continued to witness Heath inside the building.
A 10-year prison sentence was suspended as part of a negotiated plea agreement, Joyner said.
Heath was sentenced to five years of probation that includes drug testing and that Heath must comply with court and mental health restrictions.
