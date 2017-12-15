Latigra Heath
Latigra Heath Rock Hill Police Department
Latigra Heath Rock Hill Police Department

Local

Rock Hill mom who stripped in front of kids, prompted SWAT call, won’t go to prison

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

December 15, 2017 11:01 AM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill mother who exposed herself in front of her four children at a barber shop in January will not go prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to charges, prosecutors said.

Latigra Heath, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday in York at the Moss Justice Center to three counts of felony child neglect, said Erin Joyner, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

In the incident on New Year’s Day, police were called twice to the barbershop after people saw Heath in red lingerie stripping her clothes off while the children were present.

Heath told police she was paid to clean the building in the night clothes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SWAT was called after officers could not get into the building, following a second call from people who continued to witness Heath inside the building.

A 10-year prison sentence was suspended as part of a negotiated plea agreement, Joyner said.

Heath was sentenced to five years of probation that includes drug testing and that Heath must comply with court and mental health restrictions.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project

    Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart credits his wife with bringing the project, which uses 3D printers to create artificial hands for kids, to his attention.

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project 0:54

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project
Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith 1:52

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith
Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

View More Video