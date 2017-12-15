Charlotte’s 85th homicide victim led a troubled life before being shot to death

Charlotte’s 85th homicide victim of the year has been identified as 39-year-old Antwain Maurice Price, a Charlottean who had a string of convictions for crimes ranging from cocaine distribution to assault on a female.
He was found dead about 9:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive, just north of Freedom Drive and Interstate 85. Police have not made any arrests or released any information about possible suspects.
Price died of a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe Price ran from the location on Thomasboro Drive where he was shot and collapsed in a vacant field, TV station WSOC reported.
Never miss a local story.
Court records show Price has had a series of run-ins with the law dating back to the 1990s, for charges including assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen gun, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of a vehicle, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, hit and run, marijuana possession, receiving a stolen vehicle, communicating threats, resisting arrest and probation violation.
His convictions included assault on a female, larceny of a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Northwest Charlotte has had some of the city’s highest concentrations of homicides this year, data show. Five homicides have taken place within two miles of the most recent killing.
At least 60 of Charlotte’s homicide victims this year have died from gunshot wounds. Others have died of abuse, stabbings and burns. One was struck by a vehicle.
Anyone with information about this killing is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments