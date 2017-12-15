Carolina Panthers fans have made it no secret that they want Green Bay to go down hard Sunday.
Carolina Panthers fans have made it no secret that they want Green Bay to go down hard Sunday. Bob Leverone AP
Carolina Panthers fans have made it no secret that they want Green Bay to go down hard Sunday. Bob Leverone AP

Local

Looking to insult Green Bay? Chicago police have Packers splash guards in urinals.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 06:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Anti-Green Bay fever is reaching a pitch in Charlotte as the Packers and Carolina Panthers prepare to face off Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Packers’ fans were the first to get petty, however, when a Packers’ blogger for SB Nation claimed the Panthers have a “dull” pro shop, because the team doesn’t have “a big historical archive of craziness.”

If Panthers fans are looking for an equally petty retort, they may want to consider what city police are doing in Chicago. An article in the Chicago Sun-Times revealed Friday that Chicago’s Public Safety Headquarters had bright yellow Green Bay Packers splash guards in its first floor urinals this week, with small Packers logos on them.

It might have been the work of a prankster, given the Chicago Bears lost both regular season games to the Packers, it was reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have a robust Green Bay Packers fan – or not,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told the Sun-Times, responding to questions about the urinals.

The question Panthers fans should be asking: Is that the kind of stuff they sell at the Packers Pro Shop?

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Salvation Army helps families

    More than 6,000 families will get help with gifts, including bicycles and food for Christmas this week through the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army helps families

Salvation Army helps families 1:21

Salvation Army helps families
Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project 0:54

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project
Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith 1:52

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith

View More Video