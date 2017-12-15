Looking to insult Green Bay? Chicago police have Packers splash guards in urinals.

Anti-Green Bay fever is reaching a pitch in Charlotte as the Packers and Carolina Panthers prepare to face off Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Packers’ fans were the first to get petty, however, when a Packers’ blogger for SB Nation claimed the Panthers have a “dull” pro shop, because the team doesn’t have “a big historical archive of craziness.”
If Panthers fans are looking for an equally petty retort, they may want to consider what city police are doing in Chicago. An article in the Chicago Sun-Times revealed Friday that Chicago’s Public Safety Headquarters had bright yellow Green Bay Packers splash guards in its first floor urinals this week, with small Packers logos on them.
It might have been the work of a prankster, given the Chicago Bears lost both regular season games to the Packers, it was reported.
Never miss a local story.
“We have a robust Green Bay Packers fan – or not,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told the Sun-Times, responding to questions about the urinals.
The question Panthers fans should be asking: Is that the kind of stuff they sell at the Packers Pro Shop?
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments