Local

Doctor acknowledges sex acts against 2 female patients, loses license to practice

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 07:48 PM

The North Carolina Medical Board on Friday revoked a Mount Holly family doctor’s license to practice after he acknowledged sex acts against two female patients.

Dr. Michael Alson Smith signed a consent order with the board in which he acknowledged having non-consensual sexual intercourse with one of the patients in an exam room at his Mount Holly Family Practice in September. Smith also acknowledged a sex act against the other patient in August. The incidents occurred during the patients’ regular office visits, according to the consent order.

The board suspended Smith’s license to practice in late October, board records show.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The board accused Smith of having sexual contact “by force or coercion” with the patients.

He treated one of the women for chronic back pain, depressive disorder and schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, according to the board’s order suspending his license. He treated the other woman for anxiety disorder and opioid dependence.

His “immoral and dishonorable conduct” prompted the suspension, the board said in its order.

Smith could not be reached for comment. The phone at his practice appears to be disconnected.

Smith graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1986 and obtained his license to practice from the board in 1989, according to medical board documents.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Salvation Army helps families

    More than 6,000 families will get help with gifts, including bicycles and food for Christmas this week through the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army helps families

Salvation Army helps families 1:21

Salvation Army helps families
Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project 0:54

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project
Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

View More Video