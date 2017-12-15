Doctor acknowledges sex acts against 2 female patients, loses license to practice

The North Carolina Medical Board on Friday revoked a Mount Holly family doctor’s license to practice after he acknowledged sex acts against two female patients.
Dr. Michael Alson Smith signed a consent order with the board in which he acknowledged having non-consensual sexual intercourse with one of the patients in an exam room at his Mount Holly Family Practice in September. Smith also acknowledged a sex act against the other patient in August. The incidents occurred during the patients’ regular office visits, according to the consent order.
The board suspended Smith’s license to practice in late October, board records show.
The board accused Smith of having sexual contact “by force or coercion” with the patients.
He treated one of the women for chronic back pain, depressive disorder and schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, according to the board’s order suspending his license. He treated the other woman for anxiety disorder and opioid dependence.
His “immoral and dishonorable conduct” prompted the suspension, the board said in its order.
Smith could not be reached for comment. The phone at his practice appears to be disconnected.
Smith graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1986 and obtained his license to practice from the board in 1989, according to medical board documents.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
