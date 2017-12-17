Local

Neighbor killed dog while it attacked 6-year-old boy, police say

December 17, 2017 02:23 PM

A 6-year-old boy was injured in a dog attack in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The dog broke out of its collar during a walk on Anastasia Court at about 4:30 p.m., police said. The boy was playing outside nearby.

A neighbor shot the dog to end the attack, police said, and the dog died.

The boy was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not say what type of dog was involved in the attack.

The dog’s body is being tested for rabies, and the dog did not have any history of offenses, police said.

CMPD Animal Care and Control identified the owner, police said, and citations will be issued.

