Charlotte concert canceled thanks to power outage at Atlanta airport

The rock band All Time Low canceled its Charlotte concert hours before it would have begun Sunday night due to a power outage in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport.
The concert was supposed to begin at The Fillmore Charlotte at 8 p.m.
Band members couldn’t get a flight out of Atlanta in time for the concert, The Fillmore said on Twitter. Refunds will be offered to ticket-holders.
All Time Low apologized to fans on Twitter.
Really sorry about this, Charlotte! We will do our best to get back to you guys very soon!!! https://t.co/ZJZ75oP8au— All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) December 17, 2017
One fan tweeted back and asked if the band could rent a car and drive to Charlotte.
“Same idea everyone else in the airport had,” the band replied on Twitter, sharing a photo from a local news station of the crowded rental car area.
Photos and video from inside the Atlanta airport showed nearly complete darkness in some areas, based on social media posts.
The power outage began at about 1 p.m. and disrupted flights all afternoon, airline company Delta said. The airport is a Delta hub.
