The band All Time Low apologized on Twitter after canceling its Charlotte concert Sunday.
The band All Time Low apologized on Twitter after canceling its Charlotte concert Sunday.
The band All Time Low apologized on Twitter after canceling its Charlotte concert Sunday.

Local

Charlotte concert canceled thanks to power outage at Atlanta airport

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

December 17, 2017 05:26 PM

The rock band All Time Low canceled its Charlotte concert hours before it would have begun Sunday night due to a power outage in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

The concert was supposed to begin at The Fillmore Charlotte at 8 p.m.

Band members couldn’t get a flight out of Atlanta in time for the concert, The Fillmore said on Twitter. Refunds will be offered to ticket-holders.

All Time Low apologized to fans on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One fan tweeted back and asked if the band could rent a car and drive to Charlotte.

“Same idea everyone else in the airport had,” the band replied on Twitter, sharing a photo from a local news station of the crowded rental car area.

Photos and video from inside the Atlanta airport showed nearly complete darkness in some areas, based on social media posts.

The power outage began at about 1 p.m. and disrupted flights all afternoon, airline company Delta said. The airport is a Delta hub.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Salvation Army helps families

    More than 6,000 families will get help with gifts, including bicycles and food for Christmas this week through the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army helps families

Salvation Army helps families 1:21

Salvation Army helps families
Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project 0:54

Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project
Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith 1:52

Man who adopted niece and nephew believes in love, faith

View More Video