Independence snarled early Monday at Wendover Road. Backups long.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 06:33 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 06:36 AM

In bound Independence Boulevard is backing up at Wendover Road due to construction delays, media outlets report.

Traffic is pouring onto alternate routes including Monroe Road and Central Avenue, which are also becoming backed up.

East Independence Boulevard is reportedly closed at Eastway Drive due to emergency road repair, media outlets report.

Some traffic was being allow to pass through at 6:30 a.m.

Out bound was also having traffic problems near Albemarle Road, due to a water main break, reported Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

