Attorney General Sessions to speak in Charlotte on strategies to fight violent crime

More Videos 0:43 Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte Pause 1:21 Salvation Army helps families 0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 1:46 Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious 1:22 Panthers Cam Newton: sometimes it pays to have little butt cheeks and Greg Olsen in the huddle 1:36 Carolina Panthers wish fans happy holidays 0:54 About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom 2:07 Sessions defends Comey firing, denies Russia collusion 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:31 Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sessions defends Comey firing, denies Russia collusion Attorney General Jeff Sessions while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee strongly defended President Trump’s firing of James Comey, and refused to discuss his confidential conversations with the President. Attorney General Jeff Sessions while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee strongly defended President Trump’s firing of James Comey, and refused to discuss his confidential conversations with the President. C-SPAN

Attorney General Jeff Sessions while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee strongly defended President Trump’s firing of James Comey, and refused to discuss his confidential conversations with the President. C-SPAN