Scene of the multiple vehicle crash that left one person dead Monday evening.
Scene of the multiple vehicle crash that left one person dead Monday evening. Devin Futrelle, WBTV
Scene of the multiple vehicle crash that left one person dead Monday evening. Devin Futrelle, WBTV

Local

Drunk driver drags trooper, goes airborne in crash that kills woman, police say

By Mark Price And Joe Marusak

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 08:32 PM

A Charlotte woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash that included a state trooper being dragged by a motorist, officials say.

Adelbert Redo mug shot
Adelbert Redo
Mecklenburg County jail

The incident began as a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Monday on Little Rock Road at Interstate 85. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said Adelbert Redo, 30, was pulled over for speeding, but then drove away, physically dragging a state trooper along side his Lexus.

“Redo...(was) driving at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway,” according to a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. “The Lexus went airborne across the southbound lanes of Little Rock Road. As the vehicle landed, it struck a Cadillac Escalade and an Audi Q5, which were both stopped at the left turn signal for southbound Interstate 85.”

The Lexus then struck a Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by Teresa Villanueva Ortuna, 45, who was traveling north on Little Rock Road, police said.

After striking the van, Redo exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said. An off-duty NC State Trooper witnessed the crash and chased after Redo, apprehending him several blocks from the crash scene, police said.

The investigation has determined Redo was impaired by alcohol, police said.

Medic transported the driver and two passengers of the Chrysler minivan to Carolinas Medical Center. Teresa Villanueva Ortuna was pronounced dead while in transit to the hospital, police said. The passengers of the minivan were admitted with serious injuries. The drivers and the passenger of the other vehicles were not injured.

Redo is charged with second-degree murder, felony hit and run, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving. The North Carolina Highway Patrol charged Redo with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, police said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245

