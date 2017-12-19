Local

Police, coroner investigate death of 3-year-old in Lancaster

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

December 19, 2017 09:46 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LANCASTER

The Lancaster County coroner and law enforcement are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl, according to a statement Monday by Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster at 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to the death of the child, Collins said.

Lancaster police and SLED are also investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Collins said.

No further details were available as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Tracy Kimball: tkimball@heraldonline.com

