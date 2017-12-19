Richard Mayhew of Monroe won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery when he bought a Big Money Super Ticket at the Kangaroo Express on Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.
Richard Mayhew of Monroe won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery when he bought a Big Money Super Ticket at the Kangaroo Express on Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. N.C. Education Lottery

Lucky 13? That’s how many lottery players near Charlotte won $1 million in 2017

By Joe Marusak

December 19, 2017

2017 has been a big year for million-dollar lottery winners in the Charlotte area.

Richard Mayhew of Monroe became at least the 13th lucky winner when he bought a Big Money Super Ticket at the Kangaroo Express on Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe, lottery officials said Tuesday. He beat odds of 1 in 1.68 million.

Mayhew was on his way to get a pizza when he decided to stop at the convenience store and buy the scratch-off ticket.

“It was the last ticket on the roll,” Mayhew said when he claimed his prize at state lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday. “When I scratched it, I was in shock. I think I looked at it for about an hour.”

Mayhew had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $417,009.

He plans to use the money to buy a 1970 Pontiac GTO. “It was the first car I owned, and how I met my girlfriend,” he told lottery officials.

The $10 game started this month, and Mayhew is the first to win a $1 million top prize. Three remain.

His win continued a streak that’s lasted all year long for the Charlotte area.

In late November, a Charlotte man won $1 million in the Ultimate Millions second-chance drawing.

Earlier that month, a Lincolnton man who felt lucky after winning $60 on a lottery ticket won $1 million when he bought another one.

And a Charlotte man who decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket at a gas station in Belmont also won a million bucks.

In October, a Spencer man won $2 million with a Power Ball ticket that he “Power Played.”

Also in October, a forklift driver from Charlotte won $1 million with a $30 Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket he bought at a Cornelius convenience store.

In September, a Charlotte man won a $1 million prize playing the Million Dollar Fever state lottery scratch-off game. He bought the $10 ticket at the Circle K on Monroe Road.

In August, a Gaston County couple “started doing the happy dance” when they realized they’d won a million dollars after buying four $200 Million Blowout scratch-off game tickets at QSC Food Mart on South Main Street in Stanley. A Mount Holly man won a $1 million prize in the Aug. 19 Powerball drawing.

In June, a Charlotte man won $1 million after buying a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket. And in April, a Concord man spent $20 to get a Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket and also won a million bucks. Two others won a million bucks this year, one in Gaston County and another in east Charlotte.

The biggest win of them all?

In January, a Lake Norman area woman became the first $4 million winner in the state lottery’s $4,000,000 Platinum Payout scratch-off game. Brenda Vinsant of Denver, N.C., bought the $20 ticket at the Sam’s Mart on N.C. 16 in Denver. She beat odds of 1 in 2.24 million.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

