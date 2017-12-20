This is why you shouldn’t expect Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to buy the Panthers

Don’t expect Mark Cuban to buy the Carolina Panthers — or any other NFL team for that matter.
The outspoken owner of the Dallas Mavericks was mentioned by Forbes as one of 12 potential contenders to buy the team. But on Tuesday, Cuban assured Mavericks fans and the city of Dallas he doesn’t have plans to pursue the Panthers.
His reasoning centers mainly on his enjoyment of running the Mavericks and his love for the city of Dallas. But Cuban also pointed to his long held belief that the NFL is heading for implosion.
“Why would I buy an NFL team if I think the league is in decline?” Cuban told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.
The remark doubles down on comments he made in the past predicting the demise of the NFL.
In 2014, Cuban said the league was 10 years away from implosion, after the NFL announced it would have Thursday night games every week. Cuban thought the expansion was fueled by greed and would lead to a decline in popularity.
“I’m just telling you: Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. And they're getting hoggy,” Cuban told ESPN reporters at the time.
As NFL ratings have declined, Cuban claims the league’s implosion is already underway. The drop in popularity was paired with the league’s handling of brain injuries and the struggle of getting kids to want to play the sport because of potential long-term health risks, Cuban said.
“And it’s not just about reducing (concussions),” Cuban told the Dallas Morning News in November. “Until something’s solved, I’m not going to let my son play tackle football. I’ll let him play touch football or flag football, but there’s no chance of letting him play tackle football.”
Even on Forbes’ list of contenders to buy the Panthers, Cuban is listed as an outside choice. The story notes Cuban would be a long shot, even if he were interested, because of his comments about the NFL. Additionally, cross-ownership rules in the NFL would make it difficult for Cuban to buy the team, according to Forbes.
Forbes also lists the Levine and Belk families, as well as Michael Jordan on its list of potential contenders for the franchise.
