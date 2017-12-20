More Videos

  • Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in.

    A bystander captured a dramatic scene between a police officer and an irate suspect at a Columbia, S.C., gas station. The man allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened multiple people with a knife before the officer arrived. Then a good Samaritan stepped in to help the officer subdue the man.

Local

Police officer shot an irate man with a stun gun. It didn’t stop him.

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 20, 2017 12:55 PM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 02:29 PM

Columbia, S.C.

A man who assaulted a woman, threatened her and others at a gas station before resisting arrest was subdued with the help of a good Samaritan on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on cellphone video and posted to Facebook. The person who posted the recording joked “I’m Live PD today.”

Donald Songster Brown, 39, was charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Resisting Arrest.The incident occurred at the BP S-Mart in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue, near the intersection with Assembly Street, and police responded around 1:30 p.m., according to the Columbia Police Department.

Brown allegedly punched a woman in the face and threatened to harm her and another person with a knife, then wouldn’t let them leave the gas station, police said.

After leaving the gas station, a Columbia Police officer approached Brown in the parking lot, according to police, who said Brown appeared irate.

The officer gave repeated verbal commands for Brown to surrender and stop resisting arrest, police said and confirmed by the video account of the incident. When he refused, the officer deployed her department-issued taser, which was not affective on Brown.

Brown continued to ignore repeated police commands to surrender and then attempted to walk away, and as the officer order Brown to get on the ground and attempted to physically thrown him down Brown pushed the officer, causing her to fall.

The officer then deployed the department-issued OC (Oleoresin Capsicum) spray, and as she re-engaged to physically drag Brown to the ground a good Samaritan stepped in and aided the officer in hurling Brown down, when another person approached, proceeding to hit and kick Brown in the head as he lay on the ground.

The officer quickly recovered and got the citizens to move away, and she proceeded to lay on Brown as she restrained him.

There were several witnesses to the incident.

No serious injuries were reported from the incident.

Brown was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

