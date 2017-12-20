Police officer shot an irate man with a stun gun. It didn’t stop him.

More Videos 1:40 For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids Pause 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? 1:29 CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 0:46 Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 2:29 Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 3:08 Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 2:01 What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 2:38 He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. A bystander captured a dramatic scene between a police officer and an irate suspect at a Columbia, S.C., gas station. The man allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened multiple people with a knife before the officer arrived. Then a good Samaritan stepped in to help the officer subdue the man. A bystander captured a dramatic scene between a police officer and an irate suspect at a Columbia, S.C., gas station. The man allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened multiple people with a knife before the officer arrived. Then a good Samaritan stepped in to help the officer subdue the man. Courtesy of Nate Williams

