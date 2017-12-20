Employees stole $28,000 worth of stuff from their own Dollar General, police say

Four employees at a North Carolina Dollar General were arrested Wednesday, after officials claim they stole nearly $28,000 worth of items from the store.
The employees – Donna Espinosa, Denise Davis, Kimberly Rhodes and Cheryl Hickman – took food, clothes, toys and other items from the Dollar General in Brunswick County, according to multiple media reports.
The items were taken between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, according to the Wilmington Star News.
Each employee was charged with larceny by an employee, according to reports.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
