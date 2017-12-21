A customer was carjacked at a McDonald’s drive-thru in west Charlotte.
Local

Charlotte driver went to McDonald’s drive-thru for a burger. Exited with no car.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 21, 2017 06:24 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:21 AM

A Charlotte driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night in a place many people consider to be a safe zone: The McDonald’s drive-thru.

The victim, who police identified only as Jones, said it happened 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Beatties Ford Road, just off Interstate 85. The victim was sitting in a vehicle at the McDonald’s drive-thru when a man walked up, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the vehicle. The driver got out, he got in and off went the car.

fondren
Gregory Fondren
Mecklenburg County jail

The story doesn’t end there, however.

In what was surely a Christmas wish come true, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spotted the vehicle and a pursuit began when the driver refused to stop. It crashed into another vehicle at Central Ave and Rosehaven Drive, took off again and ended up in the parking lot of the QuikTrip at Central Avenue and Sharon Amity.

Three suspects jumped out and ran, but police chased them, and an arrest was made. Gregory Fondren, 20, has been charged with the robbery. The other two occupants have not been charged with any crimes, police said.

Two BB guns were seized from the trio, police said.

Mecklenburg County records show Fondren has been arrested six times in Mecklenburg County, for charges including assault on a female, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

