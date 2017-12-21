More Videos

Local

Remember the woman who danced around Charlotte’s airport? She’s back.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 21, 2017 11:30 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:15 PM

A woman who became an internet sensation after posting a video of her dancing with strangers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, returned to the airport recently to reunite with some of her dance partners.

Mahshid Mazooj missed her connected flight out of Charlotte in September, and was stuck at the airport overnight. But instead of getting down, she decided to cross an item off of her bucket list: dancing with strangers.

In a video that has been viewed more than 2.7 million times, Mazooj dances with several people in the airport, including American Airline and airport employees, to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.”

“It was always something just to cheer me up, which was exactly what this video was,” Mazooj told American Airlines. “It was just me trying to snap myself out of a situation, find something positive, and check off a bucket list item.”

In a new video produced by American Airlines Mazooj returned to the airport and danced with several of the same airport employees. The dancers take over a concourse in what is described as “one epic dance off.”

Mazooj said making both videos has been a great experience. For her, it highlights an importance of being optimistic through bad times.

“We can’t always control the situations that happen to us, but we can control how we respond to it,” she told the airline.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

