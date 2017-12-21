This NC toddler played Santa for a garbage truck driver. The driver had a surprise too.

Aaron Fielding loves garbage day.
Every Wednesday, the 4-year-old from High Point waits for the garbage truck to pass by his house. He runs outside and waves to the driver, who then honks his horn.
This week, with Christmas approaching, Aaron and his mother decided to do something special for the truck driver.
“I said, ‘Hey Aaron, tomorrow is trash day, I think we should make something for our trash man,’” Jamie Fielding, Aaron’s mother, told TV station Fox 8.
The mother and son made monkey munch — a snack made with Chex cereal and peanut butter — for the garbage collector, Jamie Fielding wrote in a Facebook post.
The family had never officially met the man, but they wanted to “brighten his holiday season.”
On Wednesday, as the truck traveled through the neighborhood, Aaron was prepared to give the driver the gift.
Then he realized he wasn’t the only one who had planned a holiday surprise.
Truck driver Jamie Coleman presented Aaron with a gift of his own: a green toy garbage truck.
The gift exchange was unexpected for both sides, Coleman told TV station WFMY.
“It almost brings you to tears because you don’t know what the family might be going through that year,” he said.
The present meant a lot to the family, and Jamie Fielding proclaimed Coleman as the coolest garbage truck driver.
“Our week has officially been made,” she wrote.
