Online property tax payments restored, Mecklenburg County says

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

December 21, 2017 04:34 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:36 PM

Property tax payments can again be made online, Mecklenburg County said Thursday as more of the computer systems that were locked by a Dec. 5 cyber attack were restored.

Taxpayers face a Jan. 5 deadline to pay real estate and personal property taxes. But the ability to pay online and by phone was stalled by the hackers.

The property tax system is now working, the county said Thursday afternoon, including the online payment service. The gross receipts tax system, for businesses paying occupancy and other monthly taxes, is working but online payments still aren’t available. If you have questions, call 704-336-7600.

Code enforcement’s Electronic Plan Management and Web Permit/Outrider systems are also now working, the county said.

And Charlotte Mecklenburg Library said all its systems are now working.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

