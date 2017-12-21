Halfway through her pregnancy, Amy Earnhardt updated fans this week with a close-up photo on Instagram of her ‘baby bump.’
Amy Earnhardt posts ‘baby bump’ photo, says ‘Little Miss is kicking up a storm’

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 21, 2017 07:24 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:55 PM

Halfway through her pregnancy, Amy Earnhardt updated fans this week with a close-up photo on Instagram of her “baby bump.”

“The bump is definitely growing!” Earnhardt wrote below the picture to her 150,000 followers.

Earnhardt said she is feeling great, while also mentioning that “Little Miss is kicking up a storm lately.”

She said her husband, recently retired NASCAR Monster Energy Cup driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., “has finally been able to feel AND SEE her kick around.”

The couple hopes to decide on a name soon, she said. “For the record (and it was close) Dalina, Daletona & Daleyn are off the table. ,” Amy Earnhardt said in Wednesday’s post.

The post drew 22,400 likes in 23 hours.

Also this week, Amy Earnhardt posted a portrait of the couple with Santa.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on Instagram in October that he and Amy were expecting their first child. The girl is due to arrive in early May, according to NASCAR.com.

The couple met in 2008, when Amy was part of an interior design crew working on Earnhardt’s new house. They were married last New Year’s Eve.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

