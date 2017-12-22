Frantic 911 caller said man was ‘shooting at other family members.’ Two now dead.

A north Charlotte man shot and killed his wife then tried to shoot another relative, before turning the gun on himself early Friday, authorities say. It was one of at least 18 domestic-related homicides reported so far year.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they were called at 3:42 a.m. Friday about a man “shooting at other family members in their residence.” The home is in the University City area, in the 10800 block of Dapple Grey Lane, south of Interstate 485.
The two dead have been identified as a husband and wife, 51-year-old Maurice Dermont Hunter and 50-year-old Suprena Mercelle Hunter.
“Upon their arrival, officers located one adult male and one adult female inside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” said a police statement. “The initial investigation has revealed that a male shot and killed his wife and also attempted to shoot at least one other family member before he committed suicide.”
No one else in the home was injured, police said.
Police say it appears the husband shot and killed his wife, then killed himself.
The shooting marked the city’s 86th homicide of the year. Last year, Charlotte had 69 homicides.
North Charlotte, particularly in the northwest part of the city, has had some of the city’s highest concentrations of homicides this year.
Although a man was shot and killed about a mile away from Friday’s homicide scene, the Dapple Grey Lane area does not see a lot of violent crime, data show.
More than 60 of Charlotte’s homicide victims this year have died from gunshot wounds. Others have died of abuse, stabbings and burns. One was struck by a vehicle.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
