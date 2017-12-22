Local

Frantic 911 caller said man was ‘shooting at other family members.’ Two now dead.

By Mark Price And Gavin Off

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 22, 2017 05:45 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A north Charlotte man shot and killed his wife then tried to shoot another relative, before turning the gun on himself early Friday, authorities say. It was one of at least 18 domestic-related homicides reported so far year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they were called at 3:42 a.m. Friday about a man “shooting at other family members in their residence.” The home is in the University City area, in the 10800 block of Dapple Grey Lane, south of Interstate 485.

The two dead have been identified as a husband and wife, 51-year-old Maurice Dermont Hunter and 50-year-old Suprena Mercelle Hunter.

“Upon their arrival, officers located one adult male and one adult female inside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” said a police statement. “The initial investigation has revealed that a male shot and killed his wife and also attempted to shoot at least one other family member before he committed suicide.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one else in the home was injured, police said.

Police say it appears the husband shot and killed his wife, then killed himself.

The shooting marked the city’s 86th homicide of the year. Last year, Charlotte had 69 homicides.

North Charlotte, particularly in the northwest part of the city, has had some of the city’s highest concentrations of homicides this year.

Although a man was shot and killed about a mile away from Friday’s homicide scene, the Dapple Grey Lane area does not see a lot of violent crime, data show.

More than 60 of Charlotte’s homicide victims this year have died from gunshot wounds. Others have died of abuse, stabbings and burns. One was struck by a vehicle.

More Videos

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

Pause
UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson 1:48

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 0:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 0:46

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game

  • Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

    Two groups bear the brunt of the killings. Young Black men and domestic violence victims are murdered at the highest rate.

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

Two groups bear the brunt of the killings. Young Black men and domestic violence victims are murdered at the highest rate.

John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

Pause
UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson 1:48

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 3:08

Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions.

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 0:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 0:46

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

View More Video