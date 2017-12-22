Cam Newton at a Charlotte hockey game? Yep, and he got rowdy like a true fan.

More Videos 1:40 For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids Pause 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? 1:29 CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 0:46 Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 2:29 Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 3:08 Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 2:01 What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 2:38 He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cam Newton celebrates a hat trick during a Charlotte Checkers hockey game Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton scored Thursday night in his first attempt at creating a line of sports clothing for a hockey team. The jerseys he designed for the Charlotte Checkers raised $16,000 for charity in an auction held after the Checkers 6-0 win over the Hersey Bears. That’s a whopping $640 per jersey. The highest price paid was $1,300 for a jersey autographed by Newton himself, said a Checkers official. Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton scored Thursday night in his first attempt at creating a line of sports clothing for a hockey team. The jerseys he designed for the Charlotte Checkers raised $16,000 for charity in an auction held after the Checkers 6-0 win over the Hersey Bears. That’s a whopping $640 per jersey. The highest price paid was $1,300 for a jersey autographed by Newton himself, said a Checkers official. Charlotte Checkers

Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton scored Thursday night in his first attempt at creating a line of sports clothing for a hockey team. The jerseys he designed for the Charlotte Checkers raised $16,000 for charity in an auction held after the Checkers 6-0 win over the Hersey Bears. That’s a whopping $640 per jersey. The highest price paid was $1,300 for a jersey autographed by Newton himself, said a Checkers official. Charlotte Checkers