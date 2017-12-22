Cam Newton at a Charlotte hockey game? Yep, and he got rowdy like a true fan.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scored Thursday night in his first attempt at creating a line of sports clothing for a hockey team.
The jerseys he designed for the Charlotte Checkers raised $16,000 for charity in an auction held after the Checkers 6-0 win over the Hersey Bears. That’s a whopping $640 per jersey. The highest price paid was $1,300 for a jersey autographed by Newton himself, said a Checkers official.
Thanks for being a great fan, @CameronNewton. See you next time! pic.twitter.com/iRcvptbo37— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) December 22, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Newton also made his first ever visit to a Charlotte Checkers game, and he quickly got into the spirit of minor league hockey, banging on the glass and throwing his hat on the ice with the other fans when Checker Aleksi Saarela scored a third goal for the night. Newton, who was there with his family, was also seen using his cellphone to film Checker Zack Stortini getting in a fight.
All the money raised from the auction went to th Cam Newton Foundation’s programs for children in need.
News of the specially made jerseys has been covered by sports outlets across the country, prompting the Checkers to get requests from Newton fans in other states.
The jerseys, which were worn for only one game, represent a unique bit of NFL memorabilia, as the first known example of an NFL quarterback designing something for a minor league hockey team.
Newton is well known to fans across the country for his flashy fashion sense. The Checkers approached him with the idea of creating a jersey, and Newton worked with a professional design team to make one that featured a mix of Panthers team colors and logos associated with his charity.
Checkers spokesman Paul Branecky said the team has at least one more jersey to auction off that was autographed by Newton. However, details were not yet released as to when the auction will be held.
.@CameronNewton knows what to do for a hat trick! pic.twitter.com/7GDdgqjKCD— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) December 22, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments