Seismic tests for offshore drilling could hurt NC marine life, coastal agency says

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”