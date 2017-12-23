More Videos

It’s taken years of inspections, complaints, and citations as well as a lawsuit—but today, all that matters is that two bears are saying goodbye to their virtually barren concrete enclosures at a decrepit roadside zoo and are headed to their new home in a spacious, sprawling Colorado sanctuary. PETA's mission statement is that animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way. Video by PETA
Local

NC bears that lived in cages arrive at snowy Colorado sanctuary ready to frolic

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 23, 2017 10:57 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Two bears living in tiny cages at a North Carolina animal park arrived at a snowy Colorado sanctuary on Friday.

Ben and Bogey, also known as Booger, finally have room to roam with their move to the Wild Animal Sanctuary. They might even hibernate for the first time, their rescuers at PETA said.

PETA released a video showing the conditions they lived under at Tregembo Animal Park in Wilmington and their arrival in Colorado.

Their rescue resulted from a settlement of a lawsuit filed in August by two N.C. residents who contended the roadside zoo’s treatment of the bears violated North Carolina’s anti-cruelty statute.

“The bears’ days of languishing in tiny cages are over,” said Brittany Peet, PETA’s director of captive animal law enforcement. “They’ll finally be able to roam, swim, dig, and just be bears.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

