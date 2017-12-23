NC bears that lived in cages arrive at snowy Colorado sanctuary ready to frolic

More Videos 1:40 For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids Pause 1:29 CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:56 Bears finally uncaged 1:29 Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 0:46 Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game 2:29 Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 0:51 Panthers Cam Newton: Possible competition with Kaepernick either makes you better or worse 3:08 Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference 2:01 What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

It's taken years of inspections, complaints, and citations as well as a lawsuit—but today, all that matters is that two bears are saying goodbye to their virtually barren concrete enclosures at a decrepit roadside zoo and are headed to their new home in a spacious, sprawling Colorado sanctuary. PETA's mission statement is that animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way. Video by PETA

