NC bears that lived in cages arrive at snowy Colorado sanctuary ready to frolic

Two bears living in tiny cages at a North Carolina animal park arrived at a snowy Colorado sanctuary on Friday.
Ben and Bogey, also known as Booger, finally have room to roam with their move to the Wild Animal Sanctuary. They might even hibernate for the first time, their rescuers at PETA said.
PETA released a video showing the conditions they lived under at Tregembo Animal Park in Wilmington and their arrival in Colorado.
Their rescue resulted from a settlement of a lawsuit filed in August by two N.C. residents who contended the roadside zoo’s treatment of the bears violated North Carolina’s anti-cruelty statute.
“The bears’ days of languishing in tiny cages are over,” said Brittany Peet, PETA’s director of captive animal law enforcement. “They’ll finally be able to roam, swim, dig, and just be bears.”
