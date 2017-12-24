Wondering where Santa is? Here’s the official U.S. site tracking him by the minute.

The burning question for every child tonight is when exactly Santa will arrive, so the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has an official site devoted to tracking him.
U.S. agencies have apparently been tracking Santa since 1955, as a byproduct of their mission to keep the skies safe.
Here is a link to the site: https://www.noradsanta.org/.
If you nose around, it will tell you what country Santa just left and how many toys he has already delivered to the far reaches of the world. The site even predicts when he’s expected to reach his next stop.
When is he expected at your house?
“NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route,” explains NORAD on the site. “So we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house. But we do know from history that it appears he arrives only when children are asleep. In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve. If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later…but only when the children are asleep!”
Here are a few other little known tidbits about Santa’s from NORAD.
1. Where does Santa start? Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west, says NORAD. So, historically, he visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America. “But keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable,” says NORAD.
2. How can he deliver all those toys in 24 hours? NORAD intelligence reports indicate that Santa does not experience time the way we do. His Christmas Eve trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa it might last days, weeks or even months, says NORAD. “Santa would not want to rush the important job of delivering presents to children and spreading Christmas to everyone, so the only logical conclusion is that Santa somehow functions within his own time-space continuum.”
3. How does Santa get down chimneys? “Although scientists have different hypotheses and theories, the NORAD scientific community has no definitive information as to how Santa actually gets down the chimneys. NORAD scientists continue to research this mystery,” says NORAD.
4. Has Santa ever crashed when he was flying around the world? “Santa has been flying for centuries without hitting anything. He must be a great pilot,” says NORAD.
