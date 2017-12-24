Will Charlotte get up to 3 inches of snow and sleet late this week, as some predict?

The Charlotte region could see a wintry mix late Thursday into Friday morning, including early predictions of snow and ice accumulations of up to 3 inches.
That means conditions could be treacherous for drivers at the start of the three-day holiday weekend.
“Thursday, a cold Arctic air mass will build into the area,” says the National Weather Service. “Moist southerly flow atop this air mass may lead to the development of a wintry mix late Thursday, lasting into Friday. Snow and/or ice accumulations are possible.”
National Weather Service is using the term “high-impact mixed precipitation event.” It says there’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation Thursday night, and the low will be around 27 degrees.
The Weather Channel thinks it could be worse, however. It says there’s a 70 percent chance of precipitation after dark Thursday, and 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice could fall in the area.
On Friday, the wintry mix is expected to continue in the morning, with a combination of rain and sleet turning to ice, say forecasters. The high Friday will be around of 35 degrees and a low 28. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent in the morning.
“Unfortunately, no model has exhibited good enough run-to-run consistency to give high confidence in timing the onset,” says the National Weather Service.
All forecasts show Saturday will wipe away the snow and ice, with a high of 42 degrees. Some forecasters say it could even get close to 50 degrees Saturday.
The high on New Year’s Day is forecast to be 40 and the low will be 21.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
