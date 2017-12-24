Pedestrian reportedly killed at busy Johnston Road intersection in south Charlotte

One person died in a Christmas Eve wreck at one of south Charlotte’s busiest intersections.
Multiple Charlotte media outlets identified the victim as a pedestrian and reported the person was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent out a tweet at 2:49 p.m. about the incident, which occurred at the Johnston and Pineville-Matthews roads intersection. Medic ambulance reported the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identify was not yet released Sunday afternoon.
That stretch of south of Charlotte is a major commercial corridor, filled with shoppers buying last minute gifts at near by malls.
Detectives are conducting a traffic fatality investigation at Johnston Rd/Pineville-Matthews Rd. One person pronounced deceased on scene.— CMPD News (@CMPD) December 24, 2017
