Pedestrian reportedly killed at busy Johnston Road intersection in south Charlotte

By Mark Price

December 24, 2017 03:31 PM

One person died in a Christmas Eve wreck at one of south Charlotte’s busiest intersections.

Multiple Charlotte media outlets identified the victim as a pedestrian and reported the person was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent out a tweet at 2:49 p.m. about the incident, which occurred at the Johnston and Pineville-Matthews roads intersection. Medic ambulance reported the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identify was not yet released Sunday afternoon.

That stretch of south of Charlotte is a major commercial corridor, filled with shoppers buying last minute gifts at near by malls.

