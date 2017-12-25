Volunteer server Daniel Spear, 11, delivers two plates of food to people at the Charlotte Rescue Mission on Monday. The mission will serve over 1,000 meals on Christmas to anyone in need of a special holiday outing. Daniel volunteered with his father, sisters and brother.
Volunteer server Daniel Spear, 11, delivers two plates of food to people at the Charlotte Rescue Mission on Monday. The mission will serve over 1,000 meals on Christmas to anyone in need of a special holiday outing. Daniel volunteered with his father, sisters and brother. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Serving up holiday cheer, and meals, at the Charlotte Rescue Mission

Staff reports

December 25, 2017 02:42 PM

With the help of more than 200 volunteers and community partners, the Charlotte Rescue Mission offered a free holiday meal on Christmas Day to anyone in the community who wanted one.

Volunteer servers take the orders of people at the Charlotte Rescue Mission. The mission offered attendees turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and a wide selection of desserts.
Rescue mission officials and others worked to transform the group’s campus on First Street near Bank of America Stadium into a fine dining facility complete with white linen table cloths and servers in white shirts and black bow ties. The rescue mission planned to serve more than 1,000 meals on Monday, as well as show movies all day and provide cell phones for guests to call loved ones.

Volunteer servers fill plates with turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, dressing, green beans and cranberry sauce at the Charlotte Rescue Mission on Monday. The Charlotte Rescue Mission will serve over 1,000 meals on Christmas to anyone in need of a special holiday outing.
The rescue mission provides a free, 120-day Christian residential program for people addicted to drugs or alcohol, and who are predominantly homeless.

Volunteer server Stacy Hertel greets people at one of her tables at the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
“Our goal each Christmas season is to welcome any and all of our neighbors in need to be part of our Charlotte Rescue Mission family for the day with homecooked meals, beloved holiday films and plenty of decorations,” said the Rev. Tony Marciano, the rescue mission’s CEO, in a statement.

