‘Tastes like baking soda.’ Bojangles’ biscuits insulted in Washington Post survey.

By Mark Price

December 26, 2017 06:23 AM

A survey of the nation’s fast-food biscuits didn’t have nice things to say about Charlotte-based Bojangles’.

The Washington Post survey compared the biscuits at Bojangles’, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s. (No mention of Hardee’s, which many Southerners believe has the best biscuit.)

Biscuits in the making at Bojangles.
Taste testers in The Post survey rated Bojangles fifth in the contest, just above last-place Burger King. Ratings were based on texture, taste and appearance, said The Post.

“Not very light and fluffy,” said the judges of Bojangles’ biscuits. “Very salty, not very flaky... Not a good biscuit! Kind of a burned taste, but it looks perfectly golden! So many carbs, so little flavor. It’s crying out for jam, jelly, anything to distract from the bland-yet-fluffy body. I can taste leavening in this; it tastes like baking soda.”

The Post says the top pick in the blind survey genuinely surprised the judges, “who had thought Chick-fil-A or Popeyes would have been the best of the bunch.”

It was McDonald’s.

The judges said the McDonald’s biscuits were soft, flaky and buttery. “Reminds me of a Bisquick pancake without syrup, in a good way,” said a judge.

In case you’re wondering what they said about the worst on the list, Burger King biscuits were likened to “cardboard” and “a cake-like rock.”

“Requires a gallon of water after chewing,” said a judge.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245

