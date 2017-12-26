Ballantyne neighbors stunned after car crashes through fence, speeds away

A Ballantyne West neighborhood is still reeling after an unwelcome Christmas Eve surprise.
Surveillance video of a homeowner’s driveway shows two cars about to pass by, when one suddenly veers way off the road, smashing into a tall white fence and screeching away.
“Taking the entire festive mood out of the season,” neighbor Niraj Bhatt said.
Many neighbors of the area just off Ballantyne Commons Parkway were taken off guard by this collision. It reportedly happened right at midnight.
The crash has left a gaping hole in this home’s fence. The residents say they were home at the time, when they heard a loud bang.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers say they are investigating the incident, but do not have any leads. They know they are looking for a dark four-door SUV.
